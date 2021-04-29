STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why was UK citizen having OCI card deported, Delhi High Court asks Centre

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Tablighi was long over and the petitioner, who has been blacklisted, did have a valid OCI card.

Published: 29th April 2021

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre why a UK citizen, who holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was deported when he arrived in India in March to visit his family here.

The counsel appearing for the central government told the court that the UK citizen was deported as he was blacklisted for being involved in the Tablighi Jamaat held in Delhi in March last year.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Tablighi was long over and the petitioner, who has been blacklisted, did have a valid OCI card.

The court issued notice to the Centre and directed it to file an affidavit indicating the reasons for deporting the petitioner when he landed in Mumbai on March 5, 2021.

According to the petitioner, his wife and parents live in India and he had travelled here in March to visit them.

