ABVP members inside COVID ward of Dehradun hospital offer juice to patients

Principal of Doon Medical College Ashutosh Sayana said the ABVP had taken permission to help the hospital administration in maintaining order but it had not been allowed to enter the COVID ward.

ABVP volunteers help a COVID patient in drinking juice

ABVP volunteers help a COVID patient in drinking juice. (Photo| Twitter/ @AbvpRashmi)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: A video showing members of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in PPE kits purportedly inside the COVID ward of Doon Medical College Hospital here and offering juice to patients has gone viral on social media.

Principal of Doon Medical College Ashutosh Sayana said the ABVP had taken permission to help the hospital administration in maintaining order but it had not been allowed to enter the COVID ward. In the video that went viral on Thursday, the men with ABVP stickers pasted on their PPE kits are seen removing oxygen pipes of the patients and handing them glasses of juice.

According to coronavirus guidelines, no one other than the medical staff on duty can enter the COVID ward. Sayana said the ABVP had taken permission to lend a helping hand to the administration in maintaining order inside the hospital premises but it had not been allowed to enter the high-risk Covid ward.

He said that it will be investigated how the ABVP members entered the ward. Soon after the matter came to light, medical superintendent of the hospital KC Pant banned the entry of ABVP workers into the premises.

