Bengal registered 78.32 per cent voter turnout in final phase: CEO

Birbhum registered 84.04 per cent polling, followed by Malda at 81.66 per cent and Murshidabad at 81.04 per cent, Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab said.

Published: 30th April 2021 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly voter is carried to the polling booth for casting vote during the 8th phase of the Assembly elections at a polling station, Bandhlodanga in Birbhum district

An elderly voter is carried to the polling booth for casting vote during the 8th phase of the Assembly elections at a polling station, Bandhlodanga in Birbhum district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal has recorded 78.32 per cent voter turnout in the final and eighth phase of assembly elections, held in 35 constituencies, Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab said on Friday.

Birbhum registered 84.04 per cent polling, followed by Malda at 81.66 per cent and Murshidabad at 81.04 per cent, Aftab said.

Kolkata reported the lowest turnout at 59.46 per cent, he added.

Polling was held between 7 am to 6.30 pm in 11,860 polling stations spread over four districts.

Votes polled in the eight-phase-long elections will be counted on May 2.

