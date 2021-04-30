STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CM Ashok Gehlot urges Centre to rush 201 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlor said the state government needed 466 metric tonnes of medical oxygen for those under treatment for COVID-19, but has only 265 metric tonnes in its stock.

Published: 30th April 2021 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged the Centre to send 201 metric tonnes of medical oxygen on an emergency basis to the state to help it deal with the crisis arising out of the raging coronavirus pandemic.

He said the state government needed 466 metric tonnes of medical oxygen for those under treatment for COVID-19, but has only 265 metric tonnes in its stock.

"Today, there is a shortage of about 201 metric tonnes of oxygen in Rajasthan. The number of cases of infection in the state constitutes 5 % of the total cases in the country but oxygen allocation is just 1.6%. The state will require a total of 550 metric tonnes of oxygen within a week. Therefore, there is another request for the Central Government that 201 metric tonnes of oxygen be allocated to the state today as an emergency." Gehlot tweeted.

He said the number of active coronavirus cases in the state currently is 1.70 lakh and 20,400 patients require oxygen support.

It may be that the central government has taken control of oxygen and medicines for better management but if the states want to help each other, they should be allowed under the supervision of the Centre, Gehlot said.

Rajasthan has so far recorded 5,80,846 coronavirus cases and 4,084 deaths.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan COVID 19
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp