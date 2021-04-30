COVID-19: MP logs 12,762 new cases, 95 deaths; vaccination for above-18 category won't start from May 1

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 12,762 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 5,50,927, health officials said.

The death of 95 patients in the last 24 hours pushed the state's fatality count to 5,519, they said.

In April so far, the state has recorded 2,55,416 cases and 1,533 fatalities.

A total of 13,363 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the recovery count of Madhya Pradesh to 4,53,331, they said.

With 1,789 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,09,029 while that of Bhopal rose to 88,060 with the addition of 1,811 cases.

Indore reported 10 deaths, taking the toll in the district to 1,133, while the number of fatalities in Bhopal rose by three to 732, the officials said.

Indore is now left with 12,608 active cases, while Bhopal has 13,167 such cases.

There are 92,077 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

With 59,388 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 76.89 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 5,50,927, new cases 12,762, death toll 5,519, recovered 4,53,331, active cases 92,077, number of tests so far 76,89,004.

The state government has suspended the movement of passenger buses from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh till May 7, a senior official said on Thursday.

The order suspending interstate movement of passenger buses and All India Permit vehicles between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh was issued by the state transport commissioner's office in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the official said.

The order is effective from Thursday till May 7, he said.

Madhya Pradesh had earlier suspended the movement of passenger buses from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 12,758 COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 5,38,165, including 5,424 deaths.

The vaccination drive for the 18 -44 age group would not start on May 1 in Madhya Pradesh as the manufacturers can not supply enough vaccine doses in time, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

The ongoing vaccination of people in the above-45 category will continue, he added.

The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for the entire adult population.

"On contacting the manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines we learnt that they are unable to give us doses for those above 18 years of age on May 1."

"So the drive covering the young people won't start on May 1," Chouhan said in a video message at night.

"Hopefully we will be getting vaccinedoses around May 3. After that we will give the final shape to the drive for the young people," he added.

"Keep patience and there is no need to panic," the chief minister added.

The state government has already placed orders with Covishield maker Serum Institute of India and Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech, he said.