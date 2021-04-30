STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID crisis: PM Narendra Modi chairs meetings of Union Council of Ministers

Sources said the pandemic and the response of the government is likely to be discussed in the virtual meet.

Published: 30th April 2021 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Union ministers on Friday to stay in touch with the people of their respective regions, help them and keep getting their feedback on the situation.

Chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, Modi also stressed upon the "need to ensure that issues at the local level are promptly identified and addressed", according to an official statement.

The meeting was held virtually to discuss the situation arising out of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

It noted that the pandemic has led to a "once-in-a-century" crisis and thrown a big challenge to the world, the statement said.

The council was briefed about the steps being taken to ramp up the number of hospital beds, oxygen facilities and resolve issues related to the availability of oxygen and essential medicines, it added.

The support measures for the vulnerable population in the form of free foodgrains and financial support to Jan Dhan account holders were also discussed at the meeting, the statement said.

The meeting was informed that 15 crore anti-COVID vaccine doses have so far been administered to people, while it was also pointed out that the country could successfully produce two vaccines and there are many vaccine candidates at various stages of approval and induction.

The council of ministers also highlighted the importance of COVID-appropriate behaviour -- wearing masks, maintaining a physical distance of six feet with others and washing hands frequently.

Emphasising that the participation of the society is a key aspect to accomplish the gigantic task ahead, the ministers expressed confidence that the country will rise to the occasion and defeat the virus.

This was the first meeting of the council of ministers in the aftermath of the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

NITI Aayog member VK Paul gave a presentation on COVID-19 management.

After him, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Mansukh Mandaviya briefed their cabinet colleagues on the availability of oxygen and medicines respectively.

The prime minister has held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers and top government officials to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation.

He has also been holding meetings with pharmaceutical industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, the heads of the three-armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Narendra Modi Union ministers cabinet meeting
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp