COVID: Indian Navy launches Samudra Setu-II for shipment of oxygen-filled containers to India

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy has launched Operation Samudra Setu-II on Friday to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting the Oxygen requirements (#OxygenExpress).

The Indian Naval warships deployed under the mission will undertake shipment of liquid oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment in support of the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

Giving Details, Indian Navy Spokesperson said, “Two ships INS Kolkata and INS Talwar have entered the port of Manama, Bahrain for embarking and transporting 40MT of liquid oxygen to Mumbai.”

INS Jalashwa is enroute to Bangkok and INS Airavat to Singapore for similar missions, added the spokesperson.

Last year Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu as part of the Vande Bharat Mission and repatriated approx 4000 (3992) stranded and distressed Indian citizens from Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Iran.

Within the country, the Indian Navy deployed its Medical Contingent from its three Commands to Ahmedabad to bolster the availability of trained manpower in the 900 bedded Dhanvantari Covid Hospital giving care to the civil population.

The hospital put up by the Gujarat govt required an urgent infusion of trained medical personnel and this contingent will enable admission of more patients in the days to come.

“A 76 member Naval Medical Contingent comprising of 10 Medical Officers including a Surgeon and an Anesthetist, 12 Nursing Officers, 34 Paramedics and 20 Battle Field Nursing Assistants (BFNA) was air lifted from 5 Naval hospitals around the country.” Navy Informed.