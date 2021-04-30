Doctors at Jaipur hospital allege discrimination, threaten to resign

By PTI

JAIPUR: Resident doctors of the anesthesia department of the SMS Medical College in Jaipur have accused the college administration of discriminating with them in duty.

The residents, who have been deployed on duty in the RUHS hospital for coronavirus patients, have threatened to resign if their issues were not addressed.

Anesthesia department resident doctors have written a letter to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College principal alleging discrimination with them.

In the letter, they said that after duty in corona wards, they were given duties in routine hospital works, and day and night duty, which is causing immense stress.

As per the government order, residents of all departments are to be engaged in COVID-related duty, but residents of the anesthesia department are repeatedly being given duty, they said.

The anesthesia department residents demanded that the residents from other departments should also be given duty.