STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Grateful to SC for raising issues of vaccine prices, compulsory licensing to vaccine makers: Chidambaram

The top court made clear that any attempt to clampdown on free flow of information on social media including the call for help from people would be treated as the contempt of court.

Published: 30th April 2021 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Friday said he was grateful to the Supreme Court that it has raised the issues of vaccine prices and compulsory licensing to vaccine makers and wondered how the government responds to the top court.

"Grateful that Supreme Court has raised the two issues that the Congress had first raised 15 days ago: vaccine prices and compulsory licensing to manufacture vaccines."

"The government brushed aside the Congress. The PM did not even acknowledge the letter of the former PM. The Health Minister was rude in addition to being incompetent," he said on Twitter.

"Let us see how the government responds to the Supreme Court's concerns and questions," he said.

Another Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "It is incomprehensible that the so-called Indian Super Model on COVID-19 dynamics commissioned by the Modi govt had only computer science professors, and no epidemiologists and public health experts! The nation is paying the price."

He also tagged a picture of a COVID patient being moved besides the site of the central vista project and said, "But is He moved? Does He care? Absolutely shocking!" Terming the second wave of COVID-19 as a national crisis, the Supreme Court on Friday warned authorities, from the Centre down to police chiefs, against silencing people and their pleas for help on the presumption that they are raising false grievances on the internet.

The top court made clear that any attempt to clampdown on free flow of information on social media including the call for help from people would be treated as the contempt of court.

It also posed a set of 10 questions to the government on the handling of the COVID situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram Congress Supreme Court
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp