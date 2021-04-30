STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records new daily high of 3,86,452 fresh COVID-19 cases

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent.

Published: 30th April 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Swab samples being collected from the passengers' arrival terminal at Chennai airport

Swab samples being collected from the passengers' arrival terminal at Chennai airport . (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The data updated at 8 am showed at the death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,53,84,418. The case fatality rate stands at 1.11 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 28,63,92,086 samples have been tested up to April 29 with 19,20,107 samples being tested on  Thursday.

The 3,498 new fatalities include 771 from Maharashtra, 395 from Delhi, 295 from Uttar Pradesh, 270 from Karnataka, 251 from Chhattisgarh, 180 from Gujarat, 158 from Rajasthan, 145 from Jharkhand, 137 from Punjab and 107 from Tamil Nadu.

A total of 2,08,330 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 67,985 from Maharashtra, 15,772 from Delhi, 15,306 from Karnataka, 13,933 from Tamil Nadu, 12,238 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,248 from West Bengal, 8,909 from Punjab and 8,312 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

