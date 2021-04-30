STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PCI urges government, media houses to help journalists who contracted COVID-19 while reporting on pandemic

In a statement, the print media watchdog expressed grave concern over the large number of journalists contracting COVID-19.

Published: 30th April 2021 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

covid test, COVID 19, coronavirus test

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Press Council of India on Friday urged the government as well as media houses to help the journalists who have contracted COVID-19 while reporting on the pandemic by providing them medical assistance and required support.

In a statement, the print media watchdog expressed grave concern over the large number of journalists contracting COVID-19.

The Press Council of India is saddened to know that a large number of journalists, while on call of duty, have contracted the COVID-19 virus, the statement said.

The PCI appealed to the government and all other authorities to help the journalists who have contracted the virus while reporting on the pandemic from containment zones, hotspots and other COVID-affected areas by providing medical assistance and required support to mitigate their hardships.

Mediapersons who are working on ground zero are advised to take due health-related precautions while performing their duties, the PCI said.

"Further, keeping in view their vulnerability, the management of media/publication house need to take necessary steps to ensure their safety and well being," it said.

India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 2,08,330 with 3,498 more people succumbing to it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Press Council of India COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp