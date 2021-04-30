RIP Soli Sorabjee: President Ramnath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi pay tributes to noted jurist

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Paying tributes to noted jurist Soli Sorabjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind on Friday condoled the death of the former Attorney-General. Sorabjee died at a private hospital here after getting infected with COVID-19. The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India’s Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2021

In the passing of Soli Sorabji, we lost an icon of India's legal system. He was among the select few who deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law & justice system. Awarded with Padma Vibhushan, he was among most eminent jurists. My condolences to his family & associates. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2021

(With inputs from PTI)