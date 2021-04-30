STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RIP Soli Sorabjee: President Ramnath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi pay tributes to noted jurist

The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

Published: 30th April 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind, Soli Sorabjee

(From left) PM Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind paid their tributes to Soli Sorabjee. (File photo| ANI and PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Paying tributes to noted jurist Soli Sorabjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind on Friday condoled the death of the former Attorney-General. Sorabjee died at a private hospital here after getting infected with COVID-19. The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

PM Modi said that he was an outstanding lawyer and was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden through law. Modi tweeted, "Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India's Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers."

"In the passing of Soli Sorabjee, we lost an icon of India's legal system. He was among the select few who deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law & justice system. Awarded with Padma Vibhushan, he was among most eminent jurists. My condolences to his family & associates," Kovind said in a tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)

