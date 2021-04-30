STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vaccination for 18-45 age group in Jammu and Kashmir will not begin from May 1

The date of the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group will be announced later once doses are restocked. The vaccine will be given only through pre-registration of slots.

Published: 30th April 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens above the age of 45 wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine at MMRC Dedicated COVID Health Centre at NESCO in Mumbai on Thursday

Citizens above the age of 45 wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine at MMRC Dedicated COVID Health Centre at NESCO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared that the vaccination for the 18-45 age group will not begin in the UT from May 1. The inoculation for those above 45 years will continue as usual. 

"While the registration for vaccination of eligible persons in the age group 18-45 has been opened on CO-win, the actual vaccination will not begin from 1 May 2021," the J&K government’ Information Department announced on its official Twitter handle.

The date of the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group will be announced later once doses are restocked. The vaccine will be given only through pre-registration of slots. "Vaccination will not be a walk in but only through pre-registration of slots. No slots have been opened for booking a session. Please wait for the announcement of the vaccination start date for the 18-45 age group," the information department announced further. 

Till Thursday, 2295931 persons got the vaccination in Jammu and Kashmir. This includes 1152899 in Kashmir and 1143032 in Jammu region.

It is also being reported that J&K has ordered 1.24 crores vaccine to cover the entire 18-45 age group. This is among the highest in the country.

The government is hopeful of receiving the Covid vaccine supply within two to three weeks.

The persons in the younger age group were also requested to not crowd the vaccination centers without booking slots. “Please wait for the start date announcement,” added the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir COVID vaccination 18-45 age group
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp