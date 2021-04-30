Vaccination for 18-45 age group in Jammu and Kashmir will not begin from May 1

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared that the vaccination for the 18-45 age group will not begin in the UT from May 1. The inoculation for those above 45 years will continue as usual.

"While the registration for vaccination of eligible persons in the age group 18-45 has been opened on CO-win, the actual vaccination will not begin from 1 May 2021," the J&K government’ Information Department announced on its official Twitter handle.

"While the registration for vaccination of eligibles persons in the age group 18-45 has been opened on COWIN, the actual vaccination will *not begin* from 1 May 2021. It will begin from a date to be announced later once the vaccine supply is established. — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) April 30, 2021

The date of the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group will be announced later once doses are restocked. The vaccine will be given only through pre-registration of slots. "Vaccination will not be a walk in but only through pre-registration of slots. No slots have been opened for booking a session. Please wait for the announcement of the vaccination start date for the 18-45 age group," the information department announced further.

Till Thursday, 2295931 persons got the vaccination in Jammu and Kashmir. This includes 1152899 in Kashmir and 1143032 in Jammu region.

It is also being reported that J&K has ordered 1.24 crores vaccine to cover the entire 18-45 age group. This is among the highest in the country.

The government is hopeful of receiving the Covid vaccine supply within two to three weeks.

The persons in the younger age group were also requested to not crowd the vaccination centers without booking slots. “Please wait for the start date announcement,” added the government.