STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'We must express gratitude to frontline healthcare workers battling COVID': SC

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L N Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said they know a doctor who is well known to Supreme Court judges and was yesterday struggling to find a bed in a hospital.

Published: 30th April 2021 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors, Delhi, Covid, Coronavirus

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday said doctors, nurses and other frontline health care workers are playing a vital role during the COVID-19 pandemic and it was high time to express gratitude to them as also the may Centre consider compensating them.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L N Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said they know a doctor who is well known to Supreme Court judges and was yesterday struggling to find a bed in a hospital here after being infected by COVID-19.

"You (centre) have to consider every aspect. You may have a look at compensating them. They (health care workers) are falling sick. They have been playing a vital role during this humanitarian crisis. Some of them have even lost their lives. We think it's high time that we express gratitude to them," the bench said.

Justice Bhat said that he was not blaming anybody but thought that more needed to be done for these health care workers.

"We think that the health sector has reached a breakpoint. There are hospitals but there is a shortage of doctors. Beds are being added but there is a shortage of health care staff. We can re employ retired health care professionals to tide over this crisis. We need to see how the doctors and nurses who are contracting COVID are safeguarded," the bench said.

The bench, which was hearing a suo motu case on ensuring essential supplies and services during the pandemic, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, to ensure that they are paid more and safeguarded.

Justice Bhat said he has read somewhere that around 25,000 doctors and nurses are willing to work, "I think the government should utilize their services".

Mehta agreed with the views of the court and said that doctors and health care officials are doing commendable work and they need to be appreciated whole heartedly.

"I know of two doctors, who helped in cremating patients and were back on duty within six hours," Mehta said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court COVID-19 COVID Warriors
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp