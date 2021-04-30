STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal polls 2021: Mamata Banerjee calls urgent meet with Trinamool Congress candidates

A senior leader of the TMC said that she is expected to issue a slew of instructions to be followed by the candidates during the process of the counting on May 2.

Published: 30th April 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has convened an urgent virtual meeting on Friday with the party's candidates who contested in the Assembly elections. She is expected to issue a slew of instructions to be followed by the candidates during the process of the counting on May 2, a senior leader of the TMC said.

The candidates were also asked to bring their counting agents to the virtual meeting. "She (Mamata) is confident about her party’s absolute majority in the Assembly elections. She has a strong suspicion that the BJP will use all its tricks and unfair means during the counting process," he said.

"Since she has attacked the Election Commission on several occasions, the chief minister does not have faith in the Commission. She will issue specific guidelines asking candidates and counting agents to follow it word-by-word," the TMC leader added.

"Mamata Banerjee will warn the candidates about the possible tricks that the BJP might adopt during the process of counting. Our party's internal report has confirmed that the TMC will stay in power with a comfortable margin. Since the BJP engaged its entire artillery to wrest West Bengal, they will definitely try to achieve their goal by adopting unfair means," another TMC leader said

Mamata carried out an intense poll campaign across West Bengal against BJP heavyweights, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and the party's national president JP Nadda, who addressed a series of rallies and attended several roadshows over the past one month.

