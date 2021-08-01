STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhanbad hit and run case: SIT raids 53 hotels, 243 suspects taken into custody

Published: 01st August 2021 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Dhanbad judge killing

The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Following the high profile Dhanbad hit and run case that left the Additional District and Session Judge Uttam Anand dead on Thursday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) raided as many as 53 hotels at different locations and took 243 suspects into custody for interrogation.

According to Dhanbad SSP Sanjiv Kuma said 243 suspected persons 17 were arrested in the case. In addition, more than 250 auto-rickshaws have been seized after their owners could not produce their documents to the police.

Meanwhile, Office in Charge (OC) of Pathardih Police Station Umesh Manjhi and Sub-Inspector Adarsh Kumar were suspended for being negligent in discharging their duties.

“Umesh Manjhi was suspended for not taking any action immediately after the complaint related to auto theft was brought to his notice while Adarsh Kumar was suspended for making the CCTV footage, related to the case, viral on social media,” said SSP Sanjiv Kumar.

The police are also interrogating some of the criminals who are lodged in Dhabad jail, he added.

Meanwhile, the SIT under ADG (Operations) Sanjay Anand Latkar, which is camping in Dhanbad for the last three days, also visited the post of occurrence and tried to re-create the scene to get some clues how the crime was executed. Latkar on Sunday also kept on taking updates from all the 25 teams who had been
given different tasks on Saturday.

The SIT includes 6 IPS officers, 6 DSPs and 25 officers in charge of different police stations. Notably, a CCTV footage showing an auto-rickshaw intentionally hitting Additional District and Session Judge of Dhanbad, from behind on a deserted road has raised doubts over his death while he was on his morning walk schedule. The incident took place near Golf Ground less than 500 meter from his house at Judge Colony of Hirapur, when he was out for his daily morning walk during which an unidentified four-wheeler hit him.

Earlier on Thursday, the Jharkhand High Court took suo-motto cognizance on the matter calling it a direct attack on judiciary. The shocking incident was also brought to the notice of the court on Thursday morning by Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh, who demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

On Friday, the Supreme Court also took suo-moto cognizance seeking detailed reports from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
