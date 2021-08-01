STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP

Govindas Konthoujam, former Manipur Congress chief joined Bharatiya Janata Party, in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and senior BJP leader Sambit Patra.

Published: 01st August 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

BJP President JP Nadda greets former Manipur Pradesh Congress Party (MPCC) President Govindas Konthoujam after he joined BJP at party HQ in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Just months before Manipur Assembly elections, former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

Govindas Konthoujam, former Manipur Congress chief joined Bharatiya Janata Party, in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and senior BJP leader Sambit Patra.

Manipur CM and BJP leader N Biren Singh addressed the press conference at party headquarters in Delhi today and said, "PM Narendra Modi has cared for the North East, and recently five ministers from the region have been inducted into the Union cabinet. Manipur promises to make PM Modi led government stronger."

On July 28, Congress MLA of 26-Bishnupur Assembly Constituency and former president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee Govindas Konthoujam had resigned from the state Assembly. His resignation letter was submitted to the office of the secretary of the Assembly on Wednesday.

Konthoujam's entry to the BJP was announced by the party's spokesperson Anil Baluni on Sunday morning. "An eminent personality will join @BJP4India today (Sunday) 01 August, 12 noon at BJP HQ, 6A DDU Marg, New Delhi," Baluni said in a tweet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Govindas Konthoujam Manipur politics Manipur BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp