ISRO to take cooperation with European, Israeli space agencies to higher orbit

An ISRO-ESA Arrangement concerning network and operations Cross-support which will enable use of ground station to support each others spacecraft missions, was signed recently.

Published: 01st August 2021 10:39 AM

ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation is in discussions with European and Israeli space agencies to enhance cooperation and identify potential opportunities to work together.

The Secretary in the Department of Space and ISRO Chairman K Sivan held virtual meetings with Director General of Israel Space Agency (ISA) Avi Blasberger and Director General of European Space Agency (ESA) Josef Aschbacher last week.

Sivan and Blasberger reviewed the progress of the ongoing activities including cooperation in electric propulsion system for small satellites and GEO-LEO (Geosynchronous Earth Orbit-Low Earth Orbit) optical link.

They also discussed potential opportunities of working together in future including launch of Israeli satellites in Indian launcher and commemorating 75th anniversary of Indian independence and 30 years of India-Israel diplomatic relations through an appropriate event in 2022, an ISRO statement said.

Sivan and Aschbacher reviewed the status of ongoing cooperation activities in earth observation, space science, satellite navigation, space situational awareness and human space flight.

An ISRO-ESA Arrangement concerning network and operations Cross-support which will enable use of ground station to support each others spacecraft missions, was signed recently.

"They agreed to form thematic working groups which will discuss to identify potential opportunities for working together to further enhance ISRO-ESA cooperation", the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency added.

"I place @ESA's cooperation with @ISRO high on the ESA international agenda. #India's space portfolio is expanding thus many more cooperation opportunities between our agencies are on the horizon", Aschbacher tweeted.

