Madhya Pradesh rains: Rewa, Satna bear the brunt, people moved to safety in some areas

As of 7:40 pm, no loss of life had been reported from any part of the state due to the rains, Sub Inspector Rawat said.

Published: 01st August 2021 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of rain.

Representational image of rain. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Some 300 people from Tyonthar area of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh had to be moved to safety on Sunday after incessant rains caused flooding, officials said.

Rewa Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh confirmed the development and said water had started receding in some places after the rains stopped for some time.

In Satna district, one man was missing and another rescued while crossing a bridge over a water body in a tractor amid heavy rains in Patora village under Kotar police station limits, Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh told PTI.

Vijay Parihar (18) had been rescued while Atul Mishra (23) was missing, he informed.

The SP said a road connecting Birsinghpur in Satna to Semaria in Rewa had to be shut for traffic after water from Mau river started flowing above the bridges in the vicinity.

Sub Inspector Raj Singh Rawat of Bhopal-based MP Police state situation room said a village in Chitrakoot in Satna district was flooded and evacuation work was underway.

As of 7:40 pm, no loss of life had been reported from any part of the state due to the rains, Sub Inspector Rawat said.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the range of 64.5 millimetres to 204.4 mm for Rewa and Satna.

The IMD said Rewa and Satna received 153.4 mm and 102.8 mm rainfall respectively in a 36-hour period till 5:30 pm on Sunday.

