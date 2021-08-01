STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omar Abdullah speaks up against Jammu and Kashmir Police order on security clearance

Published: 01st August 2021 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An adverse police report cannot be a substitute for being found guilty in a court of law, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Sunday.

The remarks came a day after the CID wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police ordered the denial of security clearance required for passport and other government services to all those involved in stone-pelting or subversive activities.

"An 'adverse police report' can not be a substitute for being found guilty in a court of law.

A year and a half ago J&K police were able to create an 'adverse police report' to justify my detention under the Public Safety Act that would never have stood up to legal challenge," the NC leader wrote on Twitter.

ALSO READ | J&K Police to deny security clearance for passport, govt services to stone pelters

He was referring to his PSA detention after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile J-K state said guilt or innocence must be proven in court and should not be based on unproven police reports.

"They did the same with scores of others, many of whom had these police reports tossed out by the courts. An executive order cannot replace a court of law. Guilt or innocence must be proven in court & not based of vague unproven police reports," he added.

Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir stone pelters
