Shah praises Yogi Adityanath for 'revamped law and order in UP', says BJP govts work for the poorest

"Today in 2021, I can say with pride that Yogi Adityanath and his team have taken UP to the top spot in terms of law and order," Shah said.

Published: 01st August 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomes Home Minister Amit Shah on his arrival in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomes Home Minister Amit Shah on his arrival in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for taking the state to the ''top spot'' in terms of law and order.

Addressing a function after laying the foundation stone of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences here, Shah said BJP governments work for the development of the poorest people.

"For six years till 2019, I travelled a lot in UP. Hence, I know the earlier UP very well. There was an atmosphere of fear in western UP because of which people were leaving the area, women felt unsafe, the land mafia was grabbing the land of the poor people, incidents of firing in broad daylight and riots were rampant," Shah said. In 2017, the BJP promised that we will make UP a developed state and also revamp its law and order.

Today in 2021, I can say with pride that Yogi Adityanath and his team have taken UP to the top spot in terms of law and order, he added.

Shah said, "The BJP governments do not work on the basis of caste, families, or for the people who are close to them. The BJP governments work for the development of the poorest person and to revamp law and order."

Shah credited Adityanath for effectively implementing development and welfare schemes in the state.

"Today, in 44 development schemes, UP is on the top spot in the country. Making schemes is very easy, but implementing them, removing the intermediaries, and ensuring the benefits reach the beneficiaries without any bribe is very tough," he said.

Adityanath along with the Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were present at the function.

