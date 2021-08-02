STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covaxin capable of neutralising delta plus variant of Covid-19 too, shows ICMR study

A report by INSACOG, a network of laboratories for Covid virus genomic surveillance, had in June associated the delta plus variant with increased transmissibility.

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A study carried out by the ICMR has shown that Covaxin, the country's first fully developed indigenous vaccine, is capable of neutralising the delta plus variant of the Covid-19 virus just as it can neutralise delta albeit with lower efficacy.

The Delta plus variant of the SARS CoV 2, with 70 cases of infection deteced in India so far, was seen as a potential public health threat due to its immune escape properties. 

In July, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had released data from the phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin and said that it demonstrated overall efficacy of 77.8 per cent against symptomatic Covid-19 infection. 

The whole-virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine used for mass immunization in India had shown a 65.2% protection against the delta variant in a double-blind, randomized, multi-centre, phase 3 clinical trial, lower than the virus variant against which the vaccine had been specifically designed last year. 

The scientists associated with the National Institute of Virology under the ICMR meanwhile said in the latest study that all fully vaccinated recipients of Covaxin, whether previously infected by Covid-19, never infected, or those with breakthrough infections, show sufficient immune responses against delta, AY. 1 (a type of delta plus detected in India) and B.1.617.3 variants. 

ALSO READ | Kerala model of Covid management gets both brickbats and pats even as cases rise

Scientists said that as long as there are four different groups of people, non-vaccinated, vaccinated, Covid infected and vaccinated and vaccinated and then infected, the study aimed to analyse separately how vaccination with Covaxin worked in these groups. 

It was found that all the three groups, with vaccination, had enough response to neutralise all the variants.  

"Those recovered from Covid-19 are low in number and infected last year with B.1 variant so they either had no or low antibody protection but still after immunisation the neutralisation titer was found to be very high and protective in them due to boosting effect," a researcher from NIV told The New Indian Express.
  
A report by INSACOG, a network of laboratories for Covid virus genomic surveillance, had in June associated the delta plus variant with increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

The first case of infection with the variant had been detected in Maharashtra on April 5, followed by other states, prompting the Centre to raise an alarm and issue public health measures to curb its spread.

However, later reports by the consortium said that the variant, contrary to concerns being raised, may not be more transmissible or virulent than the delta variant, which had caused the devastating second wave in India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin ICMR Covid-19 coronavirus
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp