STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar Parishad case: Pune court's move causes no prejudice to accused, NIA tells Bombay HC

Singh made the submissions before a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar, which is hearing a plea filed by Bharadwaj seeking default bail.

Published: 02nd August 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj

Human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) told the Bombay High Court on Monday that in taking cognizance of the charge sheet against lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj and some others in the Elgar Parishad case in 2018, the sessions court in Pune did not cause any prejudice to the rights of the accused.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the NIA, told HC the NIA took over the case only in January, 2020, and, hence, there was nothing wrong in a sessions court and not a special court taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Pune police and remanding Bharadwaj and others to custody.

Singh made the submissions before a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar, which is hearing a plea filed by Bharadwaj seeking default bail.

Bharadwaj, through senior advocate Yug Chaudhry, said in her plea that KD Vadane, the judge who remanded her to custody following her physical arrest in 2018 and who had taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Pune police in the case, had pretended to be a designated special judge.

Chaudhry had earlier told HC that as per Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), offences under UAPA were scheduled offences, and while the state police was permitted to continue probing the case so long as the NIA does not take over, cognizance of such a case can be taken only by a special court.

On Monday, however, ASG Singh said, "Taking cognizance is irrespective of the default bail application. Even if UAPA is applicable, there is a difference in trial and pre-trial stage of a case.

Till the case stands transferred to the special court, the power remains with the sessions court (to preside over it). In all this, there is no pleading that prejudice is caused to them. On these grounds, the petition need not be entertained."

During previous hearings, the NIA and the Maharashtra government have opposed Bharadwaj's bail plea and urged HC to not grant her any relief.

The HC ill continue hearing the plea on August 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elgar Parishad case NIA Sudha Bharadwaj Bombay High Court
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp