STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra floods damage prized collection at 156-year-old library

A 156-year-old library in Maharashtra’s Chiplun town has seen many of its prized collections of books, historical documents, and artifacts covered in mud after the recent floods.  

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Working president of the Lokmanya Library and Museum with a damaged document | Express

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A 156-year-old library in Maharashtra’s Chiplun town has seen many of its prized collections of books, historical documents, and artifacts covered in mud after the recent floods. Chiplun, in the state’s Ratnagiri district, received very heavy rainfall of about 200 mm in the 24 hours since Saturday evening. The town has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days. 

“There was floodwater up to 12 ft in our building. Old and rare books and documents were floating around in the floodwater. Many artifacts from the medieval and Satvan dynasty period have been damaged. The floodwater remained in the building for four days,” Prakash Deshpande, the working president of the Lokmanya Library and Museum said.   

The library housed a rare collection of books, including some that were printed two centuries ago in 1805. It also housed coins from various periods; pots and several historical reference books. “We are not sure whether these things can be recovered. Most of them have been turned into pulp. Many books are covered in muck. So, it’s going to be a tough job to clean up the books and other items and bring them back to their original conditions. It is very sad to see the oldest library getting damaged in flood,” Deshpande added.

He said that this is not the first time the library has faced such a situation. There was heavy flooding in 2005. “The government should come out with a permanent plan to deal with these kinds of situations,” Deshpande said.

Not the first time
“In 2005, there was a major flood. Back then, we lost 40,000 books. We were left with 15,000 books,” said Prakash Deshpande

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra floods library
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp