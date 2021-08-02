STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra rains: Over 18,700 families affected in Mahad, Poladpur taluks of Raigad

The number of survey teams of the revenue department in Mahad stood at 48, with 30 of them stationed in the non-town areas of the taluka.

Published: 02nd August 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Raigan flood

A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

ALIBAUG: A total of 18,751 families in Mahad and Poladpur talukas in Raigad district were affected by flooding and other rain-related incidents on July 22 and 23, a district official said on Monday.

As per the survey done by the state revenue department, 18,000 families belong to Mahad and 751 to Poladpur, while 562 farmers have also incurred losses due to flooding, he said.

ALSO READ: Need to work on permanent solution to flood crisis in Maharashtra, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

"While 30 houses in Mahad and eight houses in Poladpur are fully damaged, the number of partially damaged homes stands at 8,121 in Mahad and 552 in Poladpur. A total of 28 cattle shelters were destroyed. So far, 3,082 families have received relief from the state government by way of rice, wheat and kerosene" the official said.

He informed that the number of survey teams of the revenue department in Mahad stood at 48, with 30 of them stationed in the non-town areas of the taluka.

A release from the Maharashtra State Electricity Board said 1,078 transformers in 345 villages were damaged during the heavy rains that the area witnessed recently, of which 261 had been repaired.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Rains Raigad
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp