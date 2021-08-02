STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Money laundering case: Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh skips ED summons again

Deshmukh sent a two-page letter to the ED through his advocate Inderpal Singh and mentioned that he is sending his representative.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday again in connection with its probe into a money laundering case, an ED official said.

The ED earlier also called Deshmukh three times for questioning in the money laundering case, but he had skipped the summons.

On Friday, the ED issued fresh summons to the NCP leader and his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh to appear before the probe agency's office in south Mumbai on Monday, but they skipped it.

The ED had summoned Anil Deshmukh under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to further record his statement in the case, sources earlier said.

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear on August 3 a plea filed by Anil Deshmukh seeking protection from any coercive action in the money laundering case lodged by the ED.

Anil Deshmukh had last month said he will appear before the ED to record his statement in the money laundering case after the Supreme Court's decision over his petition.

The ED's case against him and others was made out after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first carried out a preliminary enquiry followed by a regular case being filed on the orders of the Bombay High Court.

The court had asked the CBI to look into the allegations of bribery made against Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Anil Deshmukh, who resigned from his post in April following the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing.

The ED had earlier arrested Anil Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde after carrying out raids against them and the NCP leader in Mumbai and Nagpur.

The probe agency last month also attached assets worth Rs 4.20 crore of Anil Deshmukh and his family.

