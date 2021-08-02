Oppn wants discussion on Pegasus issue in Parliament in presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah: TMC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday said that the entire opposition is in agreement that the issue of national security and Pegasus should be discussed in Parliament in the presence of both Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a press briefing, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien also said that the farm laws should be repealed.

He said there was a need for immediate discussion on price rise, economy, jobs and inflation, and national security and Pegasus issue.

"They should start with the issue of national security and Pegasus with the prime minister and the home minister present. There is a complete agreement of all opposition parties on it. We are on the same page. So, the BJP with their dirty tricks should not make a mess of it," he said.

Accusing the government of hurriedly passing bills, O'Brien said that "seven bills were being passed per minute".

Taking to Twitter, the TMC MP said, "#MASTERSTROKE #Parliament In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill (sic).

"Passing legislation or making papri chaat," he said.

Referring to the alleged attack on party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's convoy in Tripura, O'Brien said that democracy was in trouble in the state.

Party leaders alleged that BJP workers tried to stop Banerjee's convoy multiple times on the way to the Tripureshwari temple from the Agartala airport in Tripura.

"What happened in Tripura shows that democracy is in trouble in the state. The videos are in public. You fight with us politically. We promise to the people of Tripura that we will bring back democracy to Tripura," O'Brien said.