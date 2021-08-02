STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parliament passes Vessels Bill amid Opposition protest

While participating in the debate, Shaktisinh Gohil of the Congress said the Bill encroaches upon the rights of the states.

Published: 02nd August 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, August 2, 2021.

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, August 2, 2021. (Photo | PTII)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Monday passed The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, which aims to bring uniformity in the application of the law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country.

Lok Sabha had passed the Bill already on July 29.

It was cleared by Rajya Sabha on Monday by a voice vote amid Opposition protest and sloganeering over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and price rise.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, moved The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 in the upper house for consideration and passing.

The Bill will promote economical and safe cargo transportation in the inland water and bring uniformity in the application of the law relating to inland waterways and navigation in the country.

"It will provide safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo and the prevention of pollution, strengthen the procedures governing inland vessels," he said.

It will also ensure transparency and accountability of administration of inland water transportation, to strengthen procedures governing the inland vessels, their construction, survey, registration, manning, navigation and other such matters connected therewith, he said.

While participating in the debate, Shaktisinh Gohil of the Congress said the Bill encroaches upon the rights of the states.

He further said he wanted to lay his statement in writing as the house was not in order.

However, it was declined by Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the chair, saying it should be done only through the laid down procedure.

Mahesh Poddar of the BJP supported the Bill saying it will replace the almost a century-old law which was proving to be a hindrance in the development of the sector.

While Prasanna Acharya of the BJD said inland water and seas transportation is now less than one per cent of the total cargo transportation though it benefits the economy.

In countries such as the USA, inland water transportation of cargo is around 21 per cent.

"We should try as much as possible to use our waterways because all our road transport is congested," he said, welcoming the Bill.

Banda Prakash of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said it is a unified law for the entire country for waterways but under the bill, entire control is with the Centre and states has no role to play.

The state governments should also have some roles in this.

KM Thambiduari of the AIDMK, who was also a minister of shipping and surface transport in the Vajpayee government, said he had also tried to develop inland water navigation during his tenure.

However, he also added that The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 brings uniformity but takes away the power of states which is against the federal system of the country.

Ayodhya Rami Reddy of the YSRCP supported the Bill and said it will have a huge implication on Andhra Pradesh and positively impact the inland waterways.

Now, there will be no requirement from state governments for any registration and separate permission, however, if any loss of revenue of the state governments must also be compensated for the first five years, he added.

During the proceedings, Singh also warned members from filming the protest and said, "Making films (of house proceedings) is an unparliamentary act.

Any such recording is illegal and unparliamentary.

Please do not do it.

" During their turn in the debate, Vishambhar Prasad Nishad of the Samajwadi Party and Sushil Kumar Gupta of the AAP also tried to speak on farm issues, but were not allowed by the Deputy Chairman as they were deviating from the subject.

He also warned Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale from deviating from the subject.

Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar of the TDP also said the Bill appears to interfere with the federal structure and takes away the powers of state governments and this has to be re-looked into.

While replying to the debate, Sonowal said presently the sector is governed by The Inland Vessels Acts, 1917 and has become absolute and inadequate to address the increasing complexing of the sector and operational bottleneck.

"The contention of members that central government is infringing on the rights of the state and encroaching into the domain of the state legislature and affect the traditional fisherman and movement of their boat, is completely unfound," he said.

It will allow moving the vessel throughout the country, he added.

While passing the Bill, certain Opposition members, who were in the Well of the House, tore papers and flung those in the air.

Immediately after the passage of the bill, the deputy chairman then adjourned the House for an hour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Inland Vessels Bill Parliament monsoon session
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp