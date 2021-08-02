Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Tanveer Ahmed Khan, son of a rickshaw puller and farmer, has secured second rank in the prestigious Indian Economic Services (IES) examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

“My journey has been very tough,” Tanveer said. “However, every success story has a struggle behind it. I too had to struggle as we were financially weak. It was my positive side that made me want to change our poor condition by studying and making it count.”

Tanveer’s father hails from remote Nageenpora Kund in South Kashmir’s Kulgam’s district. He also works as a seasonal rickshaw puller in Amritsar, Punjab, during the winter months to earn extra money to provide quality education for his son.

He has done his schooling in government schools and got his BA from Government Degree College Anantnag in 2016. He secured third rank in the entrance test for a post-graduate course in economics at University of Kashmir.

“I worked very hard and my family fully supported me. The support from my parents, uncles and teachers has brought me to this point,” said Tanveer. Tanveer secured Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) during his last year of post-graduate programme and says the fellowship helped him a lot. He went to Institute of Development Studies, Kolkatta, for Masters in Philosophy (M.Phil) in Development Studies, which was awarded to him in April. Tanveer is in the Open Category.

Tanveer’s father said he is proud his son did not waste the parental toil and effort. “I am very happy that mine and my son’s hard work has paid off,” he added.