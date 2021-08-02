STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam

My journey has been very tough.However, every success story has a struggle behind it. I too had to struggle as we were financially weak, says Tanveer.

Published: 02nd August 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Tanveer Ahmed Khan, son of a rickshaw puller and farmer, has secured second rank in the prestigious Indian Economic Services (IES) examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). 

“My journey has been very tough,” Tanveer said. “However, every success story has a struggle behind it. I too had to struggle as we were financially weak. It was my positive side that made me want to change our poor condition by studying and making it count.”

Tanveer’s father hails from remote Nageenpora Kund in South Kashmir’s Kulgam’s district. He also works as a seasonal rickshaw puller in Amritsar, Punjab, during the winter months to earn extra money to provide quality education for his son.

He has done his schooling in government schools and got his BA from Government Degree College Anantnag in 2016. He secured third rank in the entrance test for a post-graduate course in economics at University of Kashmir.

“I worked very hard and my family fully supported me. The support from my parents, uncles and teachers has brought me to this point,” said Tanveer. Tanveer secured Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) during his last year of post-graduate programme and says the fellowship helped him a lot. He went to Institute of Development Studies, Kolkatta, for Masters in Philosophy (M.Phil) in Development Studies, which was awarded to him in April. Tanveer is in the Open Category.

Tanveer’s father said he is proud his son did not waste the parental toil and effort. “I am very happy that mine and my son’s hard work has paid off,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tanveer Ahmed Khan
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp