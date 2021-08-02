STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools to reopen in Uttar Pradesh for classes 9-12 from August 16 with 50 per cent attendance

Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1.

Published: 02nd August 2021 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

students, examinations, board exams, exam preparations, CBSE, school students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Schools in Uttar Pradesh will resume classes 9 to 12 from August 16, but with 50 per cent attendance, according to an order issued by the state government on Monday.

Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1, the UP government said in a statement.

"Students of high (class 9 and 10) and intermediate (class 11 and 12) schools will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

And on August 16, teaching-learning will commence in the schools with half capacity, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI According to the UP government statement, the chief minister has instructed officials to begin preparations for commencement of new session of all educational institutes in view of the controlled situation of the coronavirus in the state.

The results of Classes 10 and 12 boards have been declared, and admission for the under-graduate classes should start from August 5, the chief minister was quoted as saying.

In the educational institutes, provisions of sanitiser, infra-red thermometers and masks have to be made, while social distancing and COVID-19 protocol have to be maintained, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

With the resumption of the educational institutes, it would be appropriate to organise special vaccination camps for students above the age of 18 years.

The health department should make all the necessary arrangements in this regard, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh schools reopen coronavirus
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp