Stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir can’t get passport or job

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has now decided to deny stone-pelters security clearance for passports or government schemes or jobs.

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

For representational purposes

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Jammu and Kashmir administration has now decided to deny stone-pelters security clearance for passports or government schemes or jobs. The instruction on Sunday was issued through a circular issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Branch-Kashmir (SBK). It directed all its field units to ensure that during verification of papers, the individual’s involvement in law and order, stone pelting and other crimes prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into and corroborated from the local police station’s records.

It also directed the field staff to look for digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of police, security forces and securi ty agencies for verification. “Any person found involved in any such case must be denied the security clearance,” the circular instructed.

The order was issued over a month after the Jammu and Kashmir government amended service rules and made it mandatory for new recruits to submit details of mobile phone numbers used over last five years, information about in-laws, registration number of vehicles owned and used; details of educational qualification and details of loans within two months.

The new recruits were also asked to give details of association with Jamaat-e- Islami; membership of club or society or association or trust or charity groups; membership of any political party and participation in any political activity; and membership of family members or close relatives with any political party. The Jammu and Kashmir government has so far sacked at least 18 employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salah-u-Din, for their alleged involvement in antinational activities.

Omar Abdullah condemns order
The NC leader said an adverse police report cannot be a substitute for being found guilty in a court. Police had created an adverse report to justify his PSA detention that would never have stood up to legal challenge, he tweeted

