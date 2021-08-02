STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Triple talaq law disastrous, says Muslim Law Board

The law came into effect on August 1, 2019 and banned instant divorce, known as triple talaq.

Triple Talaq

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Triple talaq law is disastrous for Muslim women and increases difficulties for them, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said on Sunday, commenting on the Centre’s decision to celebrate August 1 as Muslim Women Day.

“In the pretext of Triple talaq law, today Central government has announced to celebrate Muslim Women Day. On this Board’s Working General Secretary @hmksrahmani expressed his views stating that Triple talaq law is disastrous for Muslim women. It has increased difficulties for Muslim women,” tweeted All India Muslim Personal Law Board. 

Stepping in from the government’s side was Union Minorities minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who defended the abolition of triple talaq claiming that the law to criminalise triple talaq has reduced such instances by 80 per cent. The law came into effect on August 1, 2019 and banned instant divorce, known as triple talaq.

In a function on triple talaq Naqvi attended with colleagues Smriti Irani and Bhupender Yadav, he said, “Cases of triple talaq have dropped by 80% since the Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Act was enacted. In Uttar Pradesh, there were over 63,000 cases. After enactment of the law, cases dropped to 221. Bihar registered 49 cases after enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Act.” 

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “This law will lead to more exploitation of Muslim women and add to their problems. Only cases will be registered and no justice will be delivered. Muslims have not accepted it.” 

Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, said Muslim Women Day is to salute the spirit and struggle of Muslim women. 

Comments

