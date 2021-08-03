STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP pulls up Bengal unit leaders over online posts 

A few days earlier, the party’s youth wing president Saumitra Khan, in a Facebook post, accused Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of misleading the party’s national leadership.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s national leadership on Monday slammed the party’s West Bengal unit over a section of state functionaries publicly expressing their discontent with the party on social media platforms.The national leadership questioned why the functionaries don’t express their concerns to state-level leaders instead of venting them on social media.

“The leaders in Delhi wanted to know why the disgruntled functionaries are not reaching out to the leaders of the party’s Bengal chapter instead of going out in public. The social media posts by a section of leaders are damaging the party’s image in the state. The high-command wanted to know why they need to intervene on such issues,’’ said a senior BJP leader.The central leadership’s criticism comes two days after former Union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, who was axed from Narendra Modi’s cabinet, made cryptic post of Facebook hinting at his exit from politics. 

A few days earlier, the party’s youth wing president Saumitra Khan, in a Facebook post, accused Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of misleading the party’s national leadership. Former Tripura MP and BJP leader Tathagata Roy, too, criticised the national leaders on his Twitter handle.“It is a fact that workers from the lower rung of the party are unable to access the leaders. This inaccessibility is creating a communication gap,’’ said a BJP MP.

Sources said the use of social media itself has added to the rift within the party. “Tussle between Supriyo and Dilip Ghosh became visible on several occasions. Reacting to Supriyo’s recent Facebook post hinting at him quiting from politics, Ghosh said he doesn’t follow anyone’s social media post. Being the chief of the state party unit, such a reaction was not expected. Supriyo said some people’s standards gets reflected through their comments,’’ said a BJP leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP BJP West Benal Babul Supriyo resignation
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp