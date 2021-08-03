STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi HC grants pre-arrest bail to woman accused of sexually assaulting minor boy

The accused sought anticipatory bail on the ground that the complaint was made by the mother to take revenge and that the child's father had already filed a divorce petition in the year 2019.

Published: 03rd August 2021 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a woman accused of sexually assaulting a minor boy saying she already joined investigation and her custodial interrogation was not required.

A case was registered against her under the POCSO Act on the complaint of minor's mother who had alleged that the accused woman visited her home on several occasions and sexually assaulted her child when he was in his father's custody.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar granted relief to the woman, an assistant professor, after finding that the medical documents given by the mother to show the injury suffered by her son on account of the assault were not genuine.

The judge opined that certain medical documents produced on record by the mother did not support her theory and had "interpolation and addition of words".

ALSO READ | Woman alleges rape by ward boy in Madhya Pradesh govt hospital; FIR registered

The court also cautioned the mother against engaging herself in "such type of endeavours in future".

The accused sought anticipatory bail on the ground that the complaint was made by the mother to take revenge and that the child's father had already filed a divorce petition in the year 2019.

The court considered that the accused had already joined the investigation and no custodial interrogation was required.

It also noted that the father with whom the accused was allegedly in relationship and was stated to be the abettor was on bail and there was no evidence or complaint with regards to threatening of witnesses.

"In case of arrest, the applicant/petitioner be released on bail on her furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs. 50,000/- along with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of concerned SHO," the court ordered and directed her to keep herself three km away from the residence of the mother.

The court also directed her not to leave the country till the pendency of the case and she should not meet the child till the recording of his statement.

Further, it said that the accused would not visit the mother's house or the child's school and day care.

In her complaint, the mother claimed that her husband and the accused were colleagues and allegedly shared a relationship.

The FIR was registered against the accused for the alleged commission of offences under Section 377 IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Delhi High Court
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp