STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Explosion in Gujarat chemical factory kills one

The blast, which was followed by a fire, occurred in the premises of SRF Ltd's chemical manufacturing unit in Dahej, they said.

Published: 03rd August 2021 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHARUCH: A worker was killed and two others were injured in an explosion inside a chemical manufacturing unit in the Dahej industrial area of Gujarat's Bharuch district on Monday evening, police officials said.

The blast, which was followed by a fire, occurred in the premises of SRF Ltd's chemical manufacturing unit in Dahej, they said.

Though the explosion was followed by a fire, it was brought under control in time, said Bharuch District Superintendent of Police, Rajendrasinh Chudasama.

"The blast occurred in a chemical tank in the premises of SRF company.

One person working near the tank was killed, while two others received burn injuries and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The fire was quickly brought under control" said Chudasama.

Another police official said both the injured workers were later on shifted to a private hospital in Vadodara for further treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat factory blast Gujarat factory explosion
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp