STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt, Oppn parties agree to take up statutory resolution, seven bills in Rajya Sabha

Sources said at a meeting to chalk out the work to be taken up in the Upper House of Parliament, it was decided to allot 17 hours to a discussion on these bills.

Published: 03rd August 2021 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

MPs at Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi(YouTube Screengrab)

MPs at Rajya Sabha in New Delhi(YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a stalemate in Parliament over the Pegasus spyware issue continuing for the 11th day, the government and various opposition parties agreed on Tuesday to take up a statutory resolution and seven bills in the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said at a meeting to chalk out the work to be taken up in the Upper House of Parliament, it was decided to allot 17 hours to a discussion on these bills.

The meeting was chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who again appealed to all sides to enable the House to function normally, the sources said.

After Naidu met the top brass in the government, including the defence and home ministers, the Centre at the meeting reiterated its willingness to discuss the farmers' issue, price rise and the economic situation in the country.

Naidu urged other parties to take this forward, but the Opposition insisted on a discussion on the Pegasus snooping controversy and the threat it poses to national security.

Among the bills that are likely to be taken up in the House are the Tribunals Reforms Bill, the Airports Regulation Authority Bill, the General Insurance Nationalisation (Amendment) Bill, the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill and the Deposits Insurance Bill.

The sources said it was also agreed to take up a notice given by Communist Party of India (CPI) member Binoy Viswam and MV Shreyams Kumar for annulling the recently-issued Information Technology Rules.

However, the Opposition is insisting on a discussion on the Pegasus issue first, before any business is taken up.

"No business will be taken up in the House till the issue of snooping is discussed," an Opposition member said.

The uproar caused by the Opposition members has affected the business in the House and some bills have been passed in the din.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Parliament monsoon session
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp