STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nagaland MLAs, MPs to pressure Centre for early solution on Naga issue

The Parliamentary Committee on NPI comprises all the legislators of the 60-member Nagaland Assembly and the two MPs from the state.

Published: 03rd August 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The legislators and parliamentarians of Nagaland decided to work towards bringing the Naga political negotiators together and pressure the Centre for an early solution of the vexed issue.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on NPI of the state government held at the State Banquet Hall in Kohima on Monday.

The Parliamentary Committee on NPI comprises all the legislators of the 60-member Nagaland Assembly and the two MPs from the state.

It was constituted on June 10 with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as its convenor, Deputy CM Y Patton and Opposition Leader TR Zeliang as co-conveners to resolve the Naga political issue.

State minister Neiba Kronu said that Lok Sabha MP Tokheho Yepthomi could not attend the meeting because of the Parliament session.

Along with the chief minister, deputy CM and opposition leader, Rajya Sabha MP KG Kenye and the MLAs shared their views on the issue at the meeting, he said, The July 9 resolution of the Core Committee of the Parliamentary Committee was also discussed at the meeting, Kronu said.

The matter would be further deliberated in the assembly before a resolution on the issue is adopted by the House, he said.

Everybody is of the opinion that time is running out, he said.

"We want to bring the Naga negotiating parties together for one solution and one agreement and also strongly pressure the Centre for an early solution," he said.

Asked whether the Core Committee could be holding deliberations with the Naga civil society organisations, Kronu said it is yet to hold any official meeting but even the Naga civil societies are of the same opinion that the negotiating parties should come together and talk to the Centre as one for an early solution.

Maintaining that the Core Committee will approach the Centre only after the two Naga negotiating groups sit across the table, he said the state legislators met the central leaders earlier as well and their response has always been to bring them together.

Meanwhile, the NSCN(IM) is holding a 12-hour shutdown, which started at midnight, protesting the Centre's silence over the issue for six years even after signing the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015.

The NSCN(IM) has been holding negotiations with the Centre since 1997 and signed the Framework Agreement in August 2015, while the Working Committee of seven Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) has also been holding separate parleys since 2017 and inked the 'Agreed Position' in November that year.

The talks were said to have concluded in October 2019.

However, the NSCN(IM) is persistent in its demand for a separate flag and constitution, which has not been agreed by the Centre, bringing the process to a standstill.

On the other hand, NNPGs have been saying that it was ready to sign the agreement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland MLA Naga political negotiator
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp