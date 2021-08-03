STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Night curfew, other Covid-related curbs in Uttarakhand extended till August 10

Government and private schools which were opened for classes nine and 10 have been asked to strictly follow the Covid standard operating procedure.

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:28 PM

Uttarakhand

All relaxations given while extending the curfew last week will continue. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Night curfew and other Covid-related curbs in Uttarakhand have been extended for a week till August 10 without any further relaxation despite a fall in positive cases.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Sukhbir Singh Sindhu late on Monday night said the night curfew will remain in force till 6am on August 10, it said.

Government and private schools which were opened for classes nine and 10 on Monday have been asked to strictly follow the Covid standard operating procedure.

Similarly, separate SOPs will be issued for opening ITIs, polytechnics, colleges, and medical and engineering institutes.

District administrations have been asked to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour by visitors in popular tourist places since large crowds have been gathering there on weekends.

Visitors from outside Uttarakhand who have taken the second dose of Covid vaccine at least 15 days ago have been exempted from carrying a negative RT-PCR report.

However, those who have not received both doses have to carry a negative report with the test conducted not earlier than 72 hours from arrival.

Migrants returning to their villages from outside the state will have to stay in isolation for seven days before they are allowed to proceed to their homes.

Gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, spas, saloons, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and auditoriums can open with 50 per cent occupancy.

Central and state government offices will open with 100 per cent capacity.

Offices in the private sector can also open with full capacity but they have been asked to encourage their employees to work from home as much as possible.

