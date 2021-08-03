STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Only one teacher running the show in 1588 schools of Maoist-hit Bastar

The teachers who get appointed do not wish to stay long and get themselves transferred from Bastar again creating vacant positions in schools after they complete the mandatory 3 years of service.

Published: 03rd August 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bastar

There are over 16500 schools in the seven Maoist-affected districts—Kanker, Jagdalpur, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma of Bastar. (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Bastar in south Chhattisgarh suffer from twin challenges—the severe shortage of school teachers and the Maoists menace.

The region has far more security personnel (over 60000) than teachers.

Chhattisgarh government has allowed to reopen schools for Class 10 and 12 on Monday after a gap of almost a year and a half. However, schools in tribal dominated backward region of Bastar region, with an an area bigger than the Kerala state, suffers owing to the lack of improvement in education system.  

The academic activities and the learning process are apparently seen more in disarray in the government primary schools of the region.

The severe shortage of teachers in the schools, according to the officials of the education department, are being compensated by securing alternative arrangement seeking the support of ‘Shiskha Doot, Athiti Sikshak, Shikshak sarthi, Shikshak sevak'.

The school education in the Bastar zone suffers as the situation remains depressive in 1588 government schools that are functioning with only one teacher. And if the official records are to be believed, there are 227 schools with no teachers at all. 

Academician Jawahar Suresetti cited the lax administration that is creating hurdles for scope of improvement particularly in the Bastar region. "If the administration is not sufficiently strict, the education system is bound to suffer", he added. 

“The teachers who get appointed do not wish to stay long and get themselves transferred from Bastar again creating vacant positions in schools after they complete the mandatory 3 years of service. Shiksha Doot, Athiti Sikshak, Shikshak sarthi, Shikshak sevak have been deployed in schools where acute shortage is felt. Based on the academic qualifications, their support has been roped-in and are paid from the District Mineral Foundation (fund),” said Bharati Pradhan, joint director (school education, Bastar region).

There are over 16500 schools in the seven Maoist-affected districts—Kanker, Jagdalpur, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma of Bastar. 

“Such demanding situations have been there but the things are gradually improving. The state government has placed order to appoint 14588 new teachers for the schools last week. In disturbed areas owing to Maoists and the remote locations, the department often faces the issue of adequate teachers for obvious reasons. Several local teachers will also be appointed for elementary level schools”, said Alok Shukla, principal secretary (school education).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Bastar Bastar schools
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp