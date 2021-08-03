STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition protests over Pegasus snooping case continue to disrupt Lok Sabha proceedings

Speaker Birla after allowing the Question Hour to continue for about 40 minutes amidst the protests, adjourned the House for 20 minutes till 12 noon.

Published: 03rd August 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

Opposition leaders create uproar in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The opposition protest over the Pegasus snooping controversy and the contentious farm laws disrupted Lok Sabha proceedings leading to two subsequent adjournments on Tuesday.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, the opposition members came to the well and started sloganeering over the alleged snooping through the Pegasus software and demanding scrapping of the three farm laws enacted last year.

When questions relating to agriculture and farmers' welfare came for discussion during the Question Hour, Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to raise farmers-related queries in the House.

"I wanted you to question the minister with regard to farmers welfare, but you are engaging in sloganeering which is not acceptable. You don't want to discuss farm issues," Birla said.

However, members from opposition parties continued their sloganeering.

Speaker Birla after allowing the Question Hour to continue for about 40 minutes amidst the protests, adjourned the House for 20 minutes till 12 noon.

When the House re-assembled at noon, the opposition protests continued.

Senior MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the chair, first allowed the papers related to various ministries to be laid in the House.

He also announced that the adjournment motion moved by a few members were rejected by the Speaker.

As the protests continued, Mahtab appealed to the opposition members to go to their seats so that the House can function normally.

As the opposition ignored his plea, Mahtab adjourned the House till 2 pm after 10 minutes of business.

The House proceedings have been marred since the beginning of the Monsoon session on July 19 as opposition members protest demanding discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue and farm laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha Lok Sabha adjourn Pegasus
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp