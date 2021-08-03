STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parties slam latest diktat to deny passports and jobs for stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir

The J&K administration on Sunday decided to stop security clearance for jobs and passports of Kashmiri youth allegedly involved in stone pelting and anti-national activities.

Image of a passport used for representational purpose. (Photo | Online Desk)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The mainstream parties and separatist Hurriyan Conference have slammed the latest move of denying passports and jobs to Kashmiri youngsters allegedly involved in stone-pelting. The leaders unaninously stated that sucj arbitrary decisions will only push the youth towards further alienation and provide counter-productive for peace and reconciliation process in Jammu and Kashmir. 

"We are undergoing a process of reconciliation wherein it is intended to absorb everyone who earlier felt alienated or disenchanted. The latest order is totally in contradiction to promises and vision of Prime Minister and Union Home Minister who envisaged a better and prosperous future for J&K people especially its youth,” J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said.

“Such arbitrary decisions will only push youth into further alienation and prove counterproductive for the peace and reconciliation process in J&K,” Bukhari said adding the Constitution of India gives ample chance to everyone to mend their faults.

Former J&K Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah said, “An adverse police report can’t be a substitute for being found guilty in a court of law. A year-and-a-half back, the J&K police were able to create an adverse police report to justify my detention under PSA that would never have stood up to legal challenge”.

“They did the same with scores of others, many of whom had these police reports tossed out by the courts. An executive order cannot replace a court of law. Guilt or innocence must be proven in court & not based of vague unproven police reports,” Omar tweeted.

Another former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Kashmiris are considered guilty until proven innocent. Whether for a government job or even a passport they are subjected to the worst kind of scrutiny. But when a policeman is known to have facilitated militants he is let off the hook. The double standards & dirty games is obvious”.

Peoples Conference spokesman said the government diktat is in contravention to the spirit of PM’s speech at the All -Party Meet. “Such orders will certainly increase alienation of the people towards the institutions of government and the psychological distance between Delhi and Srinagar,” he said.

The Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said after the unilateral decision taken by Government of India on August 5, 2019 to revoke Article 370, such laws are being continuously enforced here which are not only "anti-Kashmir but also undemocratic."

 Senior J&K BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta has welcomed the government move. 

