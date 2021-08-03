Polls: BJP preps rank and file for shielding Brand Modi

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is busy preparing its leadership and cadre to argue the party’s stand by arming them with arguments and data on seven broad themes with an objective to blunt the Opposition’s attack on ‘Brand Modi’ in the run-up to the state polls.It has concluded brainstorming sessions on seven themes, which were attended by the national executive of the party along with office bearers. The state units were tasked to replicate them with the state executives, which had to be further repeated at district levels where the party workers from Mandals also participated.

The first session was presided over by BJP chief J P Nadda on two years of achievements of the NDA government. Subsequently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the thematic discussion on national security, said a senior BJP functionary, who added that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held the session on India’s foreign policy and the contributions of the PM in the past seven years.

“Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held an intense session on the achievements of the government in agriculture. This session had specially been crafted in the backdrop of the party assessment that despite a slew of initiatives in the farm sector, the Centre continues to struggle in its image among the farmers,” added the BJP functionary.

Other themes on which the BJP held intensive sessions with the party leaders include the life and achievements of the ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, which also covered the vision and the contributions of the Centre with respect to Jammu and Kashmir; Atmanirbhar Bharat, which is the self-reliance pitch of the NDA dispensation in the backdrop of the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. The BJP also held a session on the government’s achievements in matters of tribal affairs.

“The seven sessions and their replications in state capitals and all the districts were designed to directly arm at least 2.50 lakh party workers with potent arguments backed with official data to counter the narratives being pushed by the Opposition through various means,” said another BJP functionary, who was involved in designing the sessions. “The BJP aims that the word of mouth spread of the party’s stand should be strong enough that people should voluntarily contest the Opposition claims.”