STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab and Haryana HC grants bail to farmer-activist booked for sedition

Freedom of speech is a fundamental right and makes a foundation for a strong democracy, Justice Avneesh Jhingan said in his order.

Published: 03rd August 2021 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sedition; dissent

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations/Tapas Ranjan)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted bail to farmer-activist from Jind, Dalbir Singh, who was booked by Haryana Police for sedition and other charges.

Singh had filed two petitions seeking regular bail in the FIR registered in February 2017 with sedition and other charges against him and another case registered on May 24, 2021 by the Haryana Police in Jind district.

According to the two FIRs, the petitioner had given objectionable speeches against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar which could have resulted in caste-based division and were a threat to the peace and harmony of the society.

Singh was arrested days after the registration of the second FIR.

He had moved the high court against the state of Haryana by filing two petitions through senior Congress leader and advocate Randeep Singh Surjewala and counsel R Kartikeya for regular bail in the FIR registered in 2017 and in May this year at Jind's Sadar Police Station.

Freedom of speech is a fundamental right and makes a foundation for a strong democracy, Justice Avneesh Jhingan said in his order.

"While dealing with the petitions for grant of regular bail, this court has no occasion to consider the merits of the allegations in detail. Suffice to say that freedom of speech is a fundamental right and makes a foundation for a strong democracy.

"At this stage must hasten to add that embargo to freedom of speech is prescribed in Article 19 of the Constitution of India itself," the court said.

The court said the nature of contents of the speeches would be subject matter of trial as to whether it was a lawful protest against the policies and working of the government or had a different goal and intention.

"Be that as it may, the investigation in both the cases is complete. Conclusion of trial is likely to take time. On mere apprehension that bail will be misused, it would not be appropriate to deny petitioner of his personal liberty.

"The petitioner is granted bail, subject to furnishing surety bail bonds to the tune of Rs 2 lakh each in both the FIRs before the Chief Judicial Magistrate/Duty Magistrate concerned."

The judge, in his order, further mentioned that "needless to say that in case there is a misuse of bail granted to the petitioner, the state would always be at liberty to apply for cancellation of the bail order".

The counsels for the petitioner had submitted that it is a case of false implication.

It was argued that the petitioner was only exercising his fundamental right to protest.

Petitioner has a right to criticise the functioning of the state, they submitted.

The counsel for the state opposed the bail while submitting that if enlarged on bail, Singh would indulge in similar activities and will create a law and order problem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sedition Punjab and Haryana High Court
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp