Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after opposition leaders demanded to discuss Pegasus case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned for almost an hour after opposition parties created ruckus over their demand for a discussion on the use of Israeli-made, military-grade Pegasus spyware, and farmers' agitation against farm reform laws.

MPs belonging to the Congress, TMC, DMK and the Left parties stormed into the well of the House raising slogans and displaying placards on their demands.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the entire country was getting "agonised" by frequent disruptions, before adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon.

Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, Naidu said several opposition MPs including Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Singh (AAP), Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal (both Congress), Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC), CPI(M)'s Elamaram Kareem and V Sivadasan and Binoy Viswam of the CPI have given notices under rule 267 seeking suspension of business to take up discussion on issues they want to raise.

The notices are on "issues taken up. (Notice) not admitted," he said.

Unsatisfied by the ruling, opposition MPs stormed into the well of the House, raising slogans.

Naidu asked them to return to their seats even as Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi raised comments by a senior opposition leader over the passage of bills in Parliament without discussion.

"One member has stated the bills are being passed like 'chaat papri'," he said, adding this was an insult to the House and demanded an apology.

He did not name the MP but he was apparently referring to a tweet by TMC's Derek O'Brien who had on Monday highlighted that 12 Bills were passed at "an average time of under seven minutes per Bill" in the first 10 days of monsoon session of Parliament and asked "passing legislation or making papri chaat!" Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi too supported Naqvi saying the MP from TMC should apologise as his comments were "insult of the Parliament, insult of people of India. It is the greatest insult in using such phrase. Most unfortunate."

"We are ready even at this minute to discuss on the Bills," he said.

Naidu said the majority of the members want the House to run and they want to discuss the issues.

"Chair is also willing to permit discussion on these issues but this is the way, you cannot force us, you cannot dictate what to do and what not to do," he said.

"Go to your seats otherwise you will be named and action will be taken."

He repeatedly asked MPs to go back to their seats and allow House to function.

"People are watching, children are watching. The entire country is really getting agonised by your continued disruptions," he said.

"We are sent here for discussing. Discuss, debate and decide. Do not disrupt."

He asked an agitated Shaktisinh Gohil not to show his hand.

"Shaktisinh Gohil is named," Naidu said.

"You can't show accusing finger against the chair. You have to understand this. You are a senior (MP)."

"You will be harming yourself, I am telling you," he said.

"You are an upcoming parliamentarian, don't do this."

As MPs continued to protest from the well, Naidu said, "Nobody can dictate the chair. Nobody can show an accusing finger. Understand. Go to your seats."

As protests got louder, Naidu adjourned the proceedings till 12.00 Hours.