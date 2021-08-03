Uttarakhand: Kids orphaned by Covid to get Rs 3,000

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand on Monday launched ‘Vatsalya Yojana’ to support children who have lost a parent or guardian during the Covid pandemic.A total of 2,347 children between the age group of 0-21 years have been selected to be provided with various kinds of assistance.

“We are committed to helping every child. Our vision is ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We are working to provide assistance to everyone affected by the pandemic,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

In the initial phase, 1,032 children have been chosen by the state government for providing benefits. To ensure the rights of the children, including their share on ancestral properties, the district magistrates of all 13 districts were nominated as custodian-officer of these children.

Under the initiative, the state government will provide financial help of Rs 3,000 per month till they are 21. It will also provide healthcare, education and other support to these children, including 5% horizontal reservation in government jobs.

The scheme was announced last month to support children rendered orphaned due to Covid-19. Later, the scheme was extended to children between 0-21 years of age who have lost one or both parents. Guardians will be covered under the scheme.