STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Kids orphaned by Covid to get Rs 3,000

In the initial phase, 1,032 children have been chosen by the state government for providing benefits.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

COVID orphans

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand on Monday launched ‘Vatsalya Yojana’ to support children who have lost a parent or guardian during the Covid pandemic.A total of 2,347 children between the age group of 0-21 years have been selected to be provided with various kinds of assistance.

“We are committed to helping every child. Our vision is ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We are working to provide assistance to everyone affected by the pandemic,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. 

In the initial phase, 1,032 children have been chosen by the state government for providing benefits. To ensure the rights of the children, including their share on ancestral properties, the district magistrates of all 13 districts were nominated as custodian-officer of these children.

Under the initiative, the state government will provide financial help of Rs 3,000 per month till they are 21. It will also provide healthcare, education and other support to these children, including 5% horizontal reservation in government jobs. 

The scheme was announced last month to support children rendered orphaned due to Covid-19. Later, the scheme was extended to children between 0-21 years of age who have lost one or both parents. Guardians will be covered under the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand government Vatsalya Yojana Covid orphans
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp