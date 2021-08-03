STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wrestler murder case: Probe reveals victims beaten for 40 minutes by Sushil Kumar, others

Dhankar and his four friends were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and others at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute.

Published: 03rd August 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

restler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police special cell in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

10 people including Wrestler Sushil Kumar (in picture) have been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associates beat up former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and others with sticks, hockey and baseball bat for 30-40 minutes after bolting the gate of Chhatrasal Stadium from inside, according to the Delhi Police charge sheet in the murder case.

Dhankar and his four friends were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and others at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute.

Sagar succumbed to injuries later.

Police investigation showed that Sagar and his friends were abducted from two different locations in Delhi and brought to the stadium, following which its gate was locked from inside, and the security guards were asked to leave.

"At the stadium, all the victims were confined and beaten mercilessly by all the accused. All the victims were beaten for around 30-40 minutes with 'lathi', 'dandas', hockey, baseball bat, etc," the police said in the final report, which runs into over 1,000-pages.

The Crime Branch, which is tasked with investigating the case, also revealed that some of the accused persons carried firearms and threatened the victims with dire consequences.

ALSO READ | Sushil Kumar wanted to re-establish supremacy: Delhi Police charge sheet in murder case

Meanwhile, one of the victims managed to escape from the spot and made a call to the police, following which the local Police and PCR van staff reached the stadium.

"As the accused listened to the voice of the police siren, they took the deceased Sagar and injured Sonu to the basement of the stadium. Accused persons left both the victims injured there and ran away from the spot," the probe reveals.

According to the postmortem report, the cause of Dhankad's death was "cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact".

Five vehicles were seized from Kumar and his associates.

A double-barrel gun and five live cartridges were also recovered from the back seat of one of the vehicles.

On Monday, the Crime Branch filed a charge sheet against Kumar and 12 others in the murder case, in which it named the Olympic wrestler as the main accused.

In the charge sheet, the police relied on the oral dying declaration of the deceased, scientific evidence including locations of the accused, CCTV footage, weapons, and vehicles recovered from the spot.

"From the material collected during the investigation so far precisely mentioned above, there is sufficient material against the accused persons," it stated, seeking their prosecution under 22 offences of the Indian Penal Code.

The charge sheet mentions the names of 155 prosecution witnesses, including four persons who were injured during the brawl.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR against the accused for offences such as murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery, rioting among others.

