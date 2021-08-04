STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CYMA demands probe into involvement of outside forces in Mizoram-Assam border skirmishes

The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention to resolve the boundary disputes among Northeastern states.

Published: 04th August 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

A clash broke out between police and people at the disputed Assam-Mizoram border

A clash broke out between police and people at the disputed Assam-Mizoram border. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

AIZWAL: The central committee of Young Mizo Association or Central YMA (CYMA), the largest and most influential organisation in Mizoram, has demanded a probe into the alleged involvement of outside forces in the recent border skirmishes between Mizoram and Assam, a CYMA leader said.

CYMA president Vanlalruata said that the meeting of the organisation on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding a probe under the supervision of the Central government.

The demand came a day after a delegation of BJP MPs from the Northeast led by Union minister Kiren Rijiju met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a memorandum in which they alleged that the border tension between Assam and Mizoram was fuelled by forces from outside.

The CYMA denied the allegation and said that it was a "complete lie", Vanlalruata said.

No MP from Mizoram was present in the delegation, the CYMA said.

The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention to resolve the boundary disputes among Northeastern states.

Earlier, the Assam government has linked the recent violent clash between police forces of two states to the handiwork of "non-state actors", who have been angered by the state government's massive crackdown on drug trafficking and restriction of transportation of cattle under the proposed Assam Cattle Protection legislation.

However, Mizoram Home minister Lalchamliana had strongly refuted the allegation citing "no responsible government could be hand-in-glove or influenced by outsiders."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizor Assam border clashes Young Mizo Association Northeast
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp