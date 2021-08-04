STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian airlines' CO2 emissions increased by 63.5 per cent between 2012 and 2019: MoS Civil Aviation

Singh stated the Indian carriers had 18,900 thousand tons of CO2 emissions in 2019, which was 11,560 thousand tons in 2012.

Published: 04th August 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Midway began its services in 1979 post deregulation of the US aviation industry. Midway was brave enough to face the surge in fuel prices post the Gulf War. However, it went kaput in the November 1991.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian airlines carbon dioxide emissions increased by 63.5 per cent from 11,560 thousand tons in 2012 to 18,900 thousand tons in 2019, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said on Wednesday.

"The data shows an increasing trend in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions (by the Indian carriers) over the years," Singh stated in his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. He gave the details of CO2 emissions by the Indian carriers between 2012 and 2019.

Singh stated the Indian carriers had 18,900 thousand tons of CO2 emissions in 2019, which was 11,560 thousand tons in 2012. "The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) compiles CO2 emissions data based on the information received from the Indian scheduled carriers," he said.

In 2019, domestic flights by the Indian airlines led to 11,843 thousand tons of CO2 emissions, while their international flights led to 7,057 thousand tons of CO2 emissions, he mentioned. In 2012, the Indian carriers' domestic flights had 6,135 thousand tons of CO2 emissions and their international flights had 5,425 thousand tons of CO2 emissions, the minister noted.

Singh said the measures taken by the Centre to reduce the Indian carriers' carbon footprint are optimised airspace utilisation, reduction of unwanted weight, avoiding moisture or dirt accumulation in aircraft, proper speed and flap management.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Singh Carbon dioxide Indian airlines Civil Aviation Ministry
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp