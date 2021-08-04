STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Railways to start large scale production of AC Economy coaches at ICF Chennai, Kapurthala

The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai will build 344 such coaches this year, while the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala is tasked with the production of 250 coaches.

Published: 04th August 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Interior view of AC 3 Tier Economy Coach

Interior view of AC 3 Tier Economy Coach. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the completion of mandatory testing and trials, the Indian Railways is set to commence large scale production of AC Three Tier Economy coaches. The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai will build 344 such coaches this year, while the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala is tasked with the production of 250 coaches.

Official documents revealed that the ICF had been assigned to build the newly designed coaches which completed mandatory trials by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and other organizations a few months ago. The AC 3 tier economy coach was designed and the first prototype was produced by RCF, Kapurthala last year. Upon completion of safety trials in March 2021, the railways announced that a new variant of AC coach will be inducted in Express trains running with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes after necessary sanctions.

AC 3-tier economy class coaches are “economical” class and it will be in between the current AC three-tier and non-AC sleeper class. The new class coach can carry 83 passengers as against 72 persons in conventional 3 tier AC coaches. “Electrical switch gears had been shifted to under slung, thereby providing space for 11 berths additionally,” said sources.

Unlike conventional AC coaches, the new coaches had been designed to provide enhanced passenger comfort such as AC ducting to provide individual vents for all berths. Improved passenger conveniences in the form of foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, the coach has a modular design of seats. It has holders for water bottles, mobile phones and magazines, said a railway statement. Besides, individual reading lights, mobile charging points are provided for each berth.

The key feature of the coach is the ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths and Indian and the Western style lavatories.

“The coach has been provided with luminescent aisle markers. Illuminated berth indicators integrated with night lights with luminescent berth numbers will provide better ambience for passengers,” added the railways.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AC coache Indian Railways AC Three Tier Kapurthala chennai
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp