Nahan-Kumarhatti road on NH 907 in Himachal blocked due to massive landslide

The State Disaster Management Authority had informed that the estimated loss worth Rs 632 crores has occurred in the state due to rain, cloudburst and landslides.

Published: 04th August 2021 09:39 AM

landslide

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

SHIMLA: Amid rain in Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing monsoon season, Nahan-Kumarhatti road was blocked on National Highway 907 following a massive landslide on Monday.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that restoration work on the road is currently underway.

The SDMA had on Monday informed that the estimated loss worth Rs 632 crores has occurred in the state due to rain, cloudburst and landslides.

While speaking to ANI, SDMA Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta had said, "So far, 211 people and 438 animals have died in incidents related to rain, cloudburst, and landslide in Himachal Pradesh during this monsoon season."

"109 houses are fully damaged. Estimated loss worth Rs 632 crores has occurred", said SDMA Director SK Mokhta.

On Sunday, the Chandigarh-Manali Highway (NH-3) was blocked due to a landslide near the Pandoh area of Mandi district. According to the district police official, the restoration work is still underway.

Also, as reported on July 28, 14 people died due to floods accompanied by landslides in Lahaul and Kullu. "14 people have died in 24 hours due to heavy rains and floods, of which 10 died in Lahaul and 4 people in Kullu. 3 bodies are yet to be recovered from Lahaul. The water flow is very high in Kullu, so we are unable to recover any bodies," Anil Khachi, Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh government had informed.

The SDMA had earlier said that nine people died, 3 injured and seven persons went missing following flash floods in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said that the National Disaster Management team was also been moved towards the Lahaul-Spiti district.

